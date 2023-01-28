Tom Martin: Thanks for your feedback, we’ve got our assignment

Thank you to the hundreds of readers who wrote to me about the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. People care about their newspapers and want them to remain strong. Your feedback will help us make it so.

You’re left! No, you’re right!

Some readers complained that we have a political slant and cited our coverage of Trump and Biden. We do publish AP and Lee’s National Newsroom stories on national issues, but I can assure you we don’t conspire to choose stories that align with “the newspaper’s” political ideology. In fact, the editorial page is the only place our politics should be on display at all.

Frankly, there’s a lot of energy invested in the debate over media bias. For me, that debate is a distraction. We cover local news and that’s where 90 percent of our newsroom effort is aimed. If you see a local story that you believe is politically slanted, please bring it to my attention. I will investigate the complaint and respond to you.

Local discussion prized

First, I’d like to urge columnists and letter writers to write about local topics. Yes, national issues are important, but I feel like we get a good amount of opinions that mimic left and right talking points, which readers can find nearly everywhere. I’d much rather have original thought about local issues. That debate is needed and the newspapers should be the home for it.

Also, regarding letters to the editor, please attribute your facts to a source. If I can’t quickly verify the facts in the letter then I won’t publish that letter. I don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to checking your facts, so help me by including the source.

Bringing back a popular feature

We heard from many of you regarding changes to our comics and crossword puzzles featured in the print edition. I’m happy to report we’re bringing back the popular Thomas Joseph crossword puzzle per so many of your requests.

We’re working hard to balance decisions on these popular features with the need for channeling as many of our resources as possible into the gathering of your local news.

Our aim is better stories

With fewer resources, every newsroom decision we make is magnified. That’s why I asked for your opinions about the Quad-City Times and Moline-Dispatch. Toward that end, continue to send me your thoughts on our news coverage to TMartin@qctimes.com and include “Reader Response” in the title.

In the meantime, I think we have a lot of information to go on. Our No. 1 goal is to focus on stories that provide context and answer readers’ questions. In fact, during sessions where reporters pitch story ideas, we ask, “What question will this story answer for readers?.” We want to keep readers in the forefront of every story idea. We’ve set our sights on stories that are exclusive, interesting and relevant.

Stay tuned.