Tom Martin: Part 2 of readers responding to questions about Quad-City Times, Disptach-Argus

The reader responses are really coming in. Per my request, many readers have now responded with their assessments of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.

This is the second installment of excerpts from readers' emailed responses.

While I'm open to all suggestions, I'm especially interested in comments about local news coverage. That's what we, as a newsroom, can control, change and evolve. Comparing the current news coverage to previous coverage is less helpful because we don't have the larger newsrooms of yesteryear. We cannot provide that level of coverage.

In the coming months, we'll aim our reporting at the stories that will gain the highest readership and make the most impact on the Quad-Cities communities. I don't want us to make those decisions without first hearing from you readers.

- “I look to the Times to read about local news. … Local is the key word for me. If it is national or international I get my news from the WSJ and evening news broadcasting. The news reporting done on the I-74 bridge was great. I appreciate that you cover city government news knowing it must be hard covering the multitudes of cities. I appreciated the reporting on the issues in the Davenport school district involving state oversight/probation and other school news. I understand that many issues are racially charged and are driven by economic disparities and appreciate the QC Times reporting the facts rather than whitewashing for the woke.

- “Your recent changes to the paper are terrible. 1. Comics are bad. You must have gotten the cheapest ones on the market. 2. Dear Abby was replaced by Ask Amy. Her responses are too long winded. 3. Crossword puzzle was changed.

- “Over the last couple of years there have been some major projects in the area, namely the work on John Deere Road and the I-74 bridge. Why not have some good detailed pictures in the paper instead of a reporter trying to write something up that no one can understand?”

- (What’s missing?) “1. Investigatory stories: There are a plethora of bad business practices, 'yes' politicians, and even law enforcement corruption disruptions in our community yet the QC Times often avoids confrontational journalism.

“2. Stories about white collar criminals: Yes it is true that stories about child sex abuse and revelations about the neighborhood drug addict seem to excite people … but those stories are representative of and even promote classism, racism, xenophobia, etc. Not to mention, the stories are often published prior to conviction which is a design for ruining the lives of the innocent.

“3. Community profiles of regular citizens: The Times does a decent job of honoring volunteers and those who seem to have made our community better by using their position to do good. But after recently losing my father and a very close aunt, I realized that people like them did so much good in their lives without ever being in the spotlight.”

- “I find it very frustrating when I see a news story on television and three or more days later it’s in the paper. I understand deadlines, but three or more days is unacceptable!”

- “Hello, I would like to suggest a local fishing report in the sports section. There used to be one years ago in Wednesday paper. It was nice to read and I would think it would inspire more people to go fishing if they read that the crappie are biting.”

- “Well, there is no fair and equal analysis of politics. The paper leans very left in almost all opinion and editorial articles. There are a few from conservative voices but not many.”

- “1. Consider many more profiles and activities of local performing arts groups. 2. Consider a special focus on music events that are not just popular in style. I am frustrated to see so little cultural events while you devote DAILY five-six pages of sports.

“Why were reviews of our many performing arts groups stopped? Why were photos of local educational performances ended? We see sports photos daily but no cultural event photos. Where is the balance?”

- “There does not seem to be any ‘local story’ reporting or anyone who goes in depth reporting, or investigative reporting any longer. Most of the articles are taken from another paper or another area.”

- “I’d like to see your reporters stay to the end of school-board meetings and professionally approach school board members to get clarifications of what they said in the meeting ... and answers to 'why' they voted the way they did. I’d rather have a complete, authoritative account a day later … than the homogenized version of what spokespeople put out early to help you make deadline.”

- “We raised our kids in Davenport and am curious about local high school coverage. More students are involved in things other than sports. As a matter of fact, high school sports are becoming less about high school than about travel teams.

“Also by more, I don't mean ‘more than before’ or ‘more and more,’ but literally numerically. There are more parents that attend band concerts, show choir, choir concerts than attend football, basketball, baseball games.

- "There is also a very weak attempt to get local economic and business stories - there's a great effort to tell us about crime - orange jump-suited mug shots abound - but Byz Bytes or whatnot appears to be re-printing press releases, mostly from larger firms or non-profits. But people want to know - what's up with all the car washes? Why do we support national chain restaurants, but not local restaurants? How do we have so many Mexican restaurants? What is the background of the major food manufacturers in our area?"

- “My top suggestion would be empower your desk to fix/reject stories that are full of holes or not accurate. You seem to have decent reporters, but make them work on behalf of readers.”

- “You missed covering the PNC golf tournament which was a father son competition featuring Tiger Woods and his upcoming star son, Charlie. Not local, but you missed it!”

That wraps up part 2 of reader responses. The door is always open for more readers to weigh in on what they want to see in the local news. Digital readers, what is your experience like? Please send your suggestions to TMartin@qctimes.com and title them "Reader response."