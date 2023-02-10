Runners and bicyclists far and wide will converge on the Quad-Cities this summer ... on the same day.

Organizers of the statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI will celebrate its 50th year with some 18,000 cyclists dipping their tires in the Mississippi River at Davenport. Much like it did in 1973, the ride begins in Sioux City and treks east 500 miles across the state to conclude in Davenport.

The seven-day ride ends on July 29, which is the same day as the 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, one of the premiere sporting events in the Quad-Cities.

Last year’s Bix drew nearly 10,000 runners and thousands of spectators, volunteers and others who participate in the festivities. It makes for quite a swarm.

Add the RAGBRAI finale to that, and we expect tens of thousands of people in the Quad-Cities in that one summer weekend.

Running the two events in the same space at the same time will require some exceptional coordination, but we have no doubt our local organizers can handle it. Plus, this isn’t the first time the two events have come together. They shared a date in 2011 and in 2018.

Bix 7 Race Director Michelle Juehring welcomes RAGBRAI and says with planning and communication she hopes the events can have a huge positive impact on the community. We believe they will. What better chance to showcase all the Quad-Cities has to offer?

We expect Quad-Citians will step up as they have each year to put our best foot (and/or wheel) forward for the greater good of the region. Bring it on.

Library/YMCA boost offerings in Rock Island

On Tuesday, the Rock Island Public Library and Two Rivers YMCA showed off their new shared space at 2715 30th St. We like the concept of the “ribbon tying” ceremony because it better represents the coordinated effort between the two entities to bring an old facility to life.

A local capital fundraising campaign that began in September 2020 raised nearly the entire $9.9 million that has been invested into the former Tri-City Jewish Center. Hats off to the hundreds of donors and the city of Rock Island for helping to raise that money.

The revamped building looks fantastic. Of the approximately 34,000-square-feet in the reconfigured building, the Y occupies about 65% on the west side and the library has about 35% on the east side with a shared lobby entrance between the two.

The new space allows the YMCA to expand its health and wellness program, which includes a child watch area for kids ages 6 weeks to 12 years. The new location also allows better access for the community with a new bus stop going in out front.

The Rock Island Public Library Watts-Midtown Branch includes private study rooms, a conference room, 140-seat auditorium, teen area and outdoor patio. It also puts all residents of Rock Island within three miles of a public library. The new branch replaces its 30/31 location just down the street that closed in December of 2019.

This facility is one of only a handful of YMCA-library partnerships in the United States. It’s great to see the cooperation and dedication to community that made this project happen.