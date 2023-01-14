Quad-City Times Editorial: State Rep. Mohr provides thoughtful approach to Iowa issues

We appreciate State Rep. Gary Mohr’s slower, more deliberate approach to school funding changes proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. While the initiative is being fast-tracked, Mohr, chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee, would like some concerns addressed before he throws his support behind it.

According to Reynold’s proposal, the state would allocate $7,598 — the same figure as Iowa's per-pupil public school funding — to families who set up an education savings account, which can be used for private school tuition, supplies or other expenses.

The Bettendorf Republican’s concerns are valid. Mohr is worried about mixing tax dollars with both private and public schools. Private schools don’t have to adhere to the same requirements as public schools who depend on tax dollars to exist. He says strings could follow that money sometime in the future when a different legislature believes schools receiving tax dollars should abide by state curriculum standards and must prohibit organized prayer. By looking at potential long-term consequences, Mohr is on the right track.

We share his other main concern, too, which is cost. Reynolds has projected the cost will be $107 million the first year, $156 million the second, and by year three, $314 million. There’s no reason to rush this proposal to the finish line. Mohr’s desire to take a long look at cost is warranted.

Our purpose here has less to do with this proposal and more to do with Mohr’s approach as a lawmaker. In this climate of growing partisan division, it’s nice to see a lawmaker weigh each issue on its merits, rather than fall in line with party leaders. In fact, last year Mohr broke with party and opposed Reynolds' school funding proposal because of the way it dispersed funds.

We believe this kind of representation is what voters in the 93rd District had in mind when they re-elected Mohr.

In a recent interview with our editorial board, he outlined some of his prime concerns, such as making the budget his top priority and focusing on taxpayer relief, continuing to add child care options, improving public safety and finding the right balance between property owners and commerce on the proposed pipeline projects.

As the Iowa legislative session continues its session, we’re confident that Mohr will be thoughtful and deliberate on behalf of his district.