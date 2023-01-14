 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert featured top story
Editorial

Quad-City Times Editorial: State Rep. Mohr provides thoughtful approach to Iowa issues

  • 0
0110-Condition-of-the-state-002.ARW

Gov. Kim Reynolds is escorted into the Iowa House of Representatives, on Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, 2023, to give the annual Condition of the State address, at the Iowa State Capitol, in Des Moines.

 Kelsey Kremer/The Register

We appreciate State Rep. Gary Mohr’s slower, more deliberate approach to school funding changes proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. While the initiative is being fast-tracked, Mohr, chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee, would like some concerns addressed before he throws his support behind it.

According to Reynold’s proposal, the state would allocate $7,598 — the same figure as Iowa's per-pupil public school funding — to families who set up an education savings account, which can be used for private school tuition, supplies or other expenses. 

The Bettendorf Republican’s concerns are valid. Mohr is worried about mixing tax dollars with both private and public schools. Private schools don’t have to adhere to the same requirements as public schools who depend on tax dollars to exist. He says strings could follow that money sometime in the future when a different legislature believes schools receiving tax dollars should abide by state curriculum standards and must prohibit organized prayer. By looking at potential long-term consequences, Mohr is on the right track.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

We share his other main concern, too, which is cost. Reynolds has projected the cost will be $107 million the first year, $156 million the second, and by year three, $314 million. There’s no reason to rush this proposal to the finish line. Mohr’s desire to take a long look at cost is warranted.

Our purpose here has less to do with this proposal and more to do with Mohr’s approach as a lawmaker. In this climate of growing partisan division, it’s nice to see a lawmaker weigh each issue on its merits, rather than fall in line with party leaders. In fact, last year Mohr broke with party and opposed Reynolds' school funding proposal because of the way it dispersed funds.

We believe this kind of representation is what voters in the 93rd District had in mind when they re-elected Mohr.

In a recent interview with our editorial board, he outlined some of his prime concerns, such as making the budget his top priority and focusing on taxpayer relief, continuing to add child care options, improving public safety and finding the right balance between property owners and commerce on the proposed pipeline projects.

As the Iowa legislative session continues its session, we’re confident that Mohr will be thoughtful and deliberate on behalf of his district.

The Quad-City Times editorial board includes Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Tom Martin and Community Member John Wetzel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Wendt: Concerned about Moline's agreement with MetroNet

Mike Wendt: Concerned about Moline's agreement with MetroNet

I have been asked by a number of residents why I had concerns and voted against the agreement between the city of Moline and MetroNet, so I felt obligated to send this letter to explain my concerns, so the residents can decide for themselves if the agreement “as written” is a good one for Moline.

Letter: What did you think would happen?

Letter: What did you think would happen?

Everyone could have seen this Republican train wreck coming if they had paid attention and kept an open mind. What did you expect when evangelical Christians got in bed with the NRA, tax cutting deregulators and closet racist/white supremacists.

Letter: Pass laws in Iowa that ban assault weapons

For much of our nation’s history, disease was the leading cause of death for American children ages 1–18. By the 1960s, motor-vehicle crashes became the leading cause of death. But in 2020, gun violence became the leading cause. In 2021, 3,597 American children died by gunfire – either from homicide, suicide, or accident.

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Now that the Jan. 6th committee has finished blaming Trump for the riot. Who is to blame for not having more support for the capital police? And some of them being poorly equipped officers. What I have read on twitter it falls on the speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi. Was the committee impaneled to get Trump? A Democratic Party deal. And not find out all the truth? Who did not get the needed support for Capital Police?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News