ICE raided several food processing plants and arrested 680 illegal Hispanic workers. Here is a common sense answer to what they should do with the workers.
They should IMMEDIATELY give them green cards so they could keep their job and stay in our country. Tell them they need to speak English within one year and become a citizen within two years, both negotiable.
If they are going to prosper in this country they have to be able to speak the language. If they were to go to France, China or any country, they would have to know how to speak the language in order to prosper. There would be no Press 1 for Russian, or Press 2 for Hispaniola.
We need these 680 people to keep their jobs. The work is hard, smelly, stinky, repetitive, and it's dangerous working with knives. Sorry to say, but us white folks and black people do not want to do these jobs! Go out to see who works in these facilities. They are Hispanics and oriental, mainly Vietnamese.
If we want to keep eating, I say we let these 680 future citizens keep their jobs and stay here!
P.S. My maternal grandparents emigrated from Poland and both learned to speak English. They raised four children and they prospered well here in their new country.
Bill Elder,
Milan