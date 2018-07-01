Early this spring, a feral cat had a litter of five kittens in a secluded corner under our sunroom. Not knowing quite what to do, we called the Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) for advice.
We were connected to Patti McRae who told us what to do and, most important, what not to do.
Over the next weeks, the QCAWC helped us begin to socialize the kittens, and after mama cat weaned them, we were able to get them to the center for further care.
Our goal was to get mama cat in for spaying so the center supplied a large pen and advice to catch her, which we did after some interesting preparation.
We took her in early in the morning we caught her and with medical care she was also inoculated for rabies, flea and worming treatment. When we brought her home and released her, we feared she would not return. But later that day, she showed up for supper, evidently not connecting us, or if so, forgiving us for the excitement in her life.
Since we’ve always had pets, it was an emotional experience worrying about the feral family but Patti’s advice and assistance and the center’s medical care got us through successfully.
Thank you so much!
Tom and JoAnn Maehr,
Coal Valley