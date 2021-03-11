Republicans obviously know how to win elections, or they wouldn't currently control all three elements of government (House, Senate, and Governor) in Iowa. What they don't do very well is govern.

Senator Roby Smith, who is pushing a voter suppression bill, needs to take a remedial course in civics. The key to a successful democracy is voter participation in the process. Citizens should be encouraged to vote, not make it more difficult to do so. Voter fraud in Iowa and in the nation is not an issue. Republicans just beat that drum in order to pass laws making voting more difficult for people who might vote for Democrats (i.e. the poor, people of color, the elderly).