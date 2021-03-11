Republicans obviously know how to win elections, or they wouldn't currently control all three elements of government (House, Senate, and Governor) in Iowa. What they don't do very well is govern.
Senator Roby Smith, who is pushing a voter suppression bill, needs to take a remedial course in civics. The key to a successful democracy is voter participation in the process. Citizens should be encouraged to vote, not make it more difficult to do so. Voter fraud in Iowa and in the nation is not an issue. Republicans just beat that drum in order to pass laws making voting more difficult for people who might vote for Democrats (i.e. the poor, people of color, the elderly).
Republicans have, for years, underfunded public education. Recently they arbitrarily gutted a bi-partisan collective bargaining law that had worked effectively for over forty years. Now they have passed legislation allowing public money to be used for private schools and charter schools. This is wrong. There is no evidence that they are better than well-funded public schools, and many students would be unable to exercise the choice due to environmental circumstances. Republicans have introduced legislation to prohibit use of curriculum (1619 Project) that might clarify the white privilege they so zealously guard. And they have sought to outlaw tenure for college teachers. All this with no input from those impacted by the consequences. Republicans, please stop meddling with education and start supporting it.