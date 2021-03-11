 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter:
View Comments

Letter:

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Republicans obviously know how to win elections, or they wouldn't currently control all three elements of government (House, Senate, and Governor) in Iowa. What they don't do very well is govern.

Senator Roby Smith, who is pushing a voter suppression bill, needs to take a remedial course in civics. The key to a successful democracy is voter participation in the process. Citizens should be encouraged to vote, not make it more difficult to do so. Voter fraud in Iowa and in the nation is not an issue. Republicans just beat that drum in order to pass laws making voting more difficult for people who might vote for Democrats (i.e. the poor, people of color, the elderly).

Republicans have, for years, underfunded public education. Recently they arbitrarily gutted a bi-partisan collective bargaining law that had worked effectively for over forty years. Now they have passed legislation allowing public money to be used for private schools and charter schools. This is wrong. There is no evidence that they are better than well-funded public schools, and many students would be unable to exercise the choice due to environmental circumstances. Republicans have introduced legislation to prohibit use of curriculum (1619 Project) that might clarify the white privilege they so zealously guard. And they have sought to outlaw tenure for college teachers. All this with no input from those impacted by the consequences. Republicans, please stop meddling with education and start supporting it.

Heed the hypocratic oath; first, do no harm.

Cecil Chapman

Davenport

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Stand up

The America I have known is fast disappearing. Changes are taking place with a stroke of a pen. The three branches of government once provided checks and balances to protect our freedoms. Elections used to be free. Now open discourse is ridiculed and censored. Now if you support the "wrong" party you can be blacklisted, threatened, lose your job.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Audacity

Several years ago the Republican-controlled Congress passed a $1.7 trillion bill that cut taxes for mainly the very wealthy and multi-national corporations because they wanted to reward them. It was their solemn commitment to reduce their tax burden.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Ironic

The 1619 Project is a valuable educational tool designed to provide an analysis of racism and its harmful effects on this nation throughout the course of its history. This history does not always show America at its best, but that does not excuse us from ignoring it in the interest of avoiding "resentment and division."

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Vote them out

We are witnessing outrageous and unacceptable behavior. Voter suppression, supported by lies, is a corruption of our democracy, leading down the path of tyranny. Please read "On Tyranny," by Timothy Snyder.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: I'm amazed

I continue to be absolutely dumbfounded by how disconnected this country has become. How critical one citizen thinks of another. How this much hatred could gather so much momentum.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Tyranny

Freedom is elusive in America. We used to be a might-issue state when it came to gun permits. We are now a shall-issue state. Psychological tests, permits, classes and red flag laws, when it comes to guns, will hurt the gains made here in Iowa. We will have traded one tyrannical sheriff for a million red flag tyrants.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: I wonder

If walls and fences don’t work to keep illegal immigrants out of the country, what are we doing building walls and fences in Washington, D.C.? Do the walls and fences in Washington, D.C., keep violent MS-13 gang members out of the U.S.?

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Outdated

I’m grateful to Don Fry of Bettendorf for his letter, published Feb. 25, describing "The Lockhorns" comic strip as "out-dated, mysogynistic, and distasteful".

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Stop them

Republicans who are perpetuating Donald Trump's calculated lie — that the 2020 election was stolen — have moved swiftly to further suppress Iowans' right to vote.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News