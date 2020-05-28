Letter: Your choice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Why do socialists only have one solution to any issue and then label anyone with a different opinion as anti-science?

Let us examine the handling of the coronavirus. The country must lock down to flatten the curve in order to prevent the overflow of hospitals and medical supplies. Mission accomplished. The capitalists want to get back to work, but socialists want testing before opening the country back up and say the capitalist's priorities are money over lives. After testing is in place the socialists want a cure before we reopen.

The right says try hydroxychloroquine (HC), a 70-year-old drug used to treat malaria and lupus. The leftists say they are killing people by prescribing a drug that has not been recommended by the FDA for coronavirus. The right states there are no drugs recommended by the FDA for coronavirus and several countries have shown great results in using it against the coronavirus.

Instead of fighting the war with the army we have, the left insures HC can only be used in a hospital through FDA edict. The data from France and Turkey show it is most effective when administered early and is less effective when administered to the sickest patients.