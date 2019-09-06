“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme.” -- Mark Twain
Almost every current situation has a near parallel in history. Actually paying attention to past events usually gives useful clues to where we’re going.
Communism/socialism has failed every time it was tried, without exception. New republics rarely last more than about 200 years. The saying goes that those who ignore history are doomed to repeat its mistakes.
It was Thomas Jefferson who noted that democracy ends when the people realize they can vote themselves an advantage. That day, it appears, has arrived.
Candidates for the Democratic nomination for president appear to be climbing over each other to promise more free stuff. Nobody, however, has proffered a plan for paying for these perks. Wisdom demands that everything must be paid for -- by someone. Because we have children and grandchildren, they will, of a certainty, be saddled with any such bills. Not good or compassionate -- if you love them!
The U.S. dollar, at the moment, appears to be fairly stable. That’s good, but getting increasingly tenuous. When people begin to believe its value is declining, we are in deep trouble. Only the people’s faith in it sustains its value.
It behooves us to heed the lessons of the past and become less greedy. Past history is replete with examples of disaster sprouting from irresponsible spending. Immediate rewards, if based on unnecessary debt, portend disaster.
Your future, and that of your loved ones really does depend on your understanding of history. You are the solution.
Don Goembel,
Orion