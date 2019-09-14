After 1980, the wealth gap started widening again, making a rich and privileged group, and a lower income group. Tax law changes and deregulation seemed to raise the cost of living so that more families started needing two incomes to keep up. The separation of the groups is shown in wealth gap charts and the history of cost-of-living increases for the 80s and 90s.
Democratic candidates are debating various plans that will diminish, in one way or another, the effects of the widening wealth gap. But one candidate has a solution that may be superior to the others.
Andrew Yang’s plan is to give $1,000 a month to all adults. This plan directly counteracts the effects of the wealth gap, no matter how it is affecting you. It is a simple solution to the wealth gap problem and it requires no massive, complex changes to any programs.
At $1,000 a month adults can pay off credit cards, eliminate school loans, pay off medical bills, pay off homes early, buy a car, save money for retirement or college, decrease homelessness and hunger, and decrease government costs for state and federal welfare programs.
In other words, this plan directly provides a path to solve most financial problems. You even get to keep the health insurance you have. And since the economy is 70% consumer driven, it should drive job creation.
Now Yang, like all candidates, must explain, in detail, how their plans will work and how they will be funded.
Ray Brown,
Moline