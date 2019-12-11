Letter: Writing advice

"Predictable, monotonous, hate-filled diatribes..."

I've previously characterized some essays that way. Certain regulars are experts at the genre. They're getting stale. Surely there are other Trump-derangement sufferers who haven't already submitted letters. For rookie resistance writers wanting to author a hate-filled diatribe, I'm offering this helpful tutorial.

First, saturate your mind with Trump-hate. Two hours of CNN should suffice. Build up a reservoir of rancor. Remember, your purpose is to transfer rage from your guts to the page.

Next, select an outrage to opine on. Undecided? Make your topic sentence multiple-choice. A recent example: "Of all the destructive things our thin-skinned, narcissistic, racist, corrupt, morally bankrupt president has ever done, none has been more egregious than..." Generic openings cover any subject from A to Z (Avenatti to Zelensky).

Third, use all the abusive adjectives you can conjure up. No level of disrespect is out-of-bounds. The crazier the charge, the better. Throw sinister accusations around — e.g., "subversion of congressional authority; abuse of power; perversion of conventional morality; criminal corruption; debasement of office...". Weave them into the text of your tirade. They sound relevant, and the willingly gullible will believe they're real.

