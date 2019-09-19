A frequent supporter of Donald Trump finally said something that I could agree with -- that he had nothing to say ("Letter writers singing same old songs," Viewpoints, Sept. 16).
He, nevertheless, went on for six paragraphs bemoaning the fact that anti-Trump letters contain “no originality, cleverness, or subtlety. No humor or wit.” Does he think his own letters contain those qualities?
It is rather difficult, quite frankly, to defend a president who lies and brags as much and as easily as Trump, and who has been voted the worst president in U.S. history by a group of presidential historians.
Gary Goodwin,
Moline