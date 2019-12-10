Letter: Worth the trip

In his column in the Dispatch-Argus on Sunday, December 1, Dan Lee wrote about the Divine Chocolate that is grown and processed in Ghana by a farmers' cooperative.

He stated that he knew of nowhere in the Quad Cities that Divine Chocolate could be purchased. Well, it is for sale in SIS International Shop on Second Street in Davenport, across from the Radisson Quad-City Plaza Hotel.

Besides the fair trade chocolate, the store is full of other fair trade items from around the world. The shop is well worth a visit.

Margaret Tweet

Rock Island

