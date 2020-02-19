Letter: Worth the price

His viewpoint is always a good read, but poor John Marx. He hasn't been the same since the Tooth Fairy passed him up. Or maybe it was the Easter Bunny.

If Valentine's Day is a scam, bring it on. Iowa winter in February begs for a whimsical, fun break.

At the age of 78, I've never lost the uplift of just celebrating love and human relationships. Yes, you can boo the cards, flowers and fancy meals. But why?

I even bought an extra two dozen roses. Not only are they beautiful, but the price was right.

And they won't be dead by next Tuesday.

Robert Ward

Davenport

