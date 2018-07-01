Don Wooten’s Sunday, June 24, column was a good example of current liberal discourse in that Mr. Wooten apparently does not or will not acknowledge the beam in his own eye.
Wooten bemoans the “tribalism” that Trump’s followers “buy,” comparing Trump and his supporters to Hitler and Mussolini and their blind devotees.
The clear fact is that Wooten and those of like mind cannot countenance Donald Trump and his conservative policies. Therefore, in his mind Trump supporters are wrong and/or ignorant (as bad as or worse than Hitler’s fans).
Favoring Trump puts you on the wrong “side” and worthy of scorn. But wait -- doesn’t that reflect liberal tribalism, wanting “to be with others who … act and think like us”?
Wooten is himself promoting herd mentality by joining the constant ranting of “racism” against Trump and his supporters.
In fact, the true “tribalism” of Trump and his followers is centered on the “tribe” of the USA, regardless of race; on love and concern for our country and our citizens first, of all races and creeds.
This is called patriotism. It is, apparently, not acceptable for modern-day liberals like Wooten who call it “nationalism” and portray it as somehow evil.
Wouldn’t it be worthwhile to try to penetrate the barriers by considering the possible sincere motivations of Trump adherents, giving them some benefit of doubt, trying to understand, instead of attacking?
One way to begin to come together is to think of ourselves as all part of the same “tribe”: Americans.
Marc Possin,
Geneseo