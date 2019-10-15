Why aren’t the other Democratic candidates embracing Andrew Yang’s VAT funded Freedom Dividend? About 160 of the world’s 193 countries already use some form of a value-added tax to drive their economies. The goals of the other candidates are important also, but Yang’s centerpiece has some advantages over the other plans:
1. The Freedom Dividend financially helps every American, no matter what his or her political beliefs. This should make it easy to pass and quickly bring financial relief to everyone in America.
Modifying the health care system has been tried, with limited success, for decades. And the idea of raising taxes on the rich has been around even longer. You can expect stiff opposition to any changes to these issues.
2. The Freedom Dividend can reduce poverty, homelessness, crime, and the cost of government aid programs. If the money is spent locally it could save, or promote, businesses, malls, downtown areas, generate jobs, and raise the incomes of both cities and states.
3. The VAT can be flexible with variable rates to avoid burdening lower-income people purchasing necessities. Some people may even want to opt out of it or take only a portion of it.
The current tax system has made some people very rich and created a $22 trillion national debt. Isn’t it past time to try new ideas to save the world from greed, corruption, and the destruction of the land, sea, and air? Your kids will need a working planet!
Ray Brown,
Moline