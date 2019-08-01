An editorial in the Viewpoints section on Wednesday, July 24, about the new Captain's Table restaurant in Moline prompted this question: Will the new Captain's Table be honoring gift cards bought before a fire destroyed the old restaurant?
We have been fans of the Captain's Table for many years. In fact, we became engaged there 26 years ago.
We are excited about the new restaurant and looking forward to dining there.
P.S. Hope they haven't lost their catfish and walleye connection. The best!
Barry Hunter,
Davenport