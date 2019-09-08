Just as we are comfortable depleting our home equity with a reverse mortgage, the U.S. citizens are happy receiving the benefits of low-cost Chinese labor while incurring a negative trade balance.
With no correction of the money flow, China would become our landlord. If tariffs do not encourage China to level the playing by buying more grain, drugs, planes, etc., so we can lower them, at least it will encourage local manufacturing ("Made in the USA").
Besides President Donald Trump (in an election year), do our citizens have the backbone to endure the resulting higher prices from the U.S. production cost?
Unfortunately, I doubt it.
Remember the golden rule. “He who has the gold, makes the rules” (excuse me GOD).
Chuck White,
Moline