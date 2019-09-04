The study of human behavior has several basic tenets, one being people are often not as they appear to be, and the other, to really know what someone is about, pay more attention to how he/she behaves rather than what he/she says.
From these basic beliefs, I gleaned that when someone's words and behaviors match, they really are who and what they appear to be.
Another interesting form of human interaction is those who use the double bind as their predominant form of communication. Double binds create dilemmas for the recipient in that two conflicting messages are sent. One negates the other and thus puts the recipient into making a unwinnable choice. The advantage always lies with the sender of the message because the recipient's choice can be questioned either way.
So, what do we get when dealing with a person who uses a manipulative negative form of disparaging communication to ensure that he or she can win every argument in which he or she chooses to engage? We get gaslighted. We can begin to question our sense of clear thinking, judgment and, in severe cases, our sanity.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is what our president does and he is very good at it. He is a master of manipulation, word salad and double speak.
He can throw a bone our way one minute, take it away the next, and make us think we are at fault. Donald Trump's a dangerous man.
Jaime Delevere,
Rock Island