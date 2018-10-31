My husband and I are nurses, so we have an inside view of health care.
We want J.B. Pritzker for governor because we're tired of the lies. That's the biggest thing. I was brought up to tell the truth. If I lied like Gov. Bruce Rauner and President Donald Trump, I'd get holy cane! How many lies has the Republican Party told us lately?
Rauner dressed like "one of the folks" and told us he cared about Illinoisans, then cut services to the bone for the neediest among us.
Nursing home, public health clinics and other health facilities never see a raise anymore, so they can't compete to hire and retain the best people. They have to look for less expensive sources for supplies. In some places, the elderly are served food that's too tough for them to chew.
These elderly are our parents. They raised us and now they depend of us. Cutting staff and basic needs is elder abuse!
What kind of care do Rauner's parent get? Why doesn't he have a heart for ALL elderly parents who have worked hard all their lives?
In 2014, Rauner TOLD us to throw him out if he didn't do the governor's job right. It's time to take him at his word.
Some of us thought having a successful businessman for governor and president would solve the financial problems of Illinois and USA. Well, for a businessman, Trump sure acts stupid, and Rauner has seriously mismanaged Illinois' money.
Vote DEMOCRATIC this election!
Nancy Thompson,
Sherrard