 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why the secrecy?
0 Comments
topical

Letter: Why the secrecy?

  • 0

The record shows that, with other Republicans, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against establishing a bipartisan independent investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on our national Capitol and democratic process. It seems odd that both senators would lack curiosity about the truth of who, what and why the Jan. 6 attempt at overturning our presidential election outcome occurred.

All facts concerning the violence at Congress’ workplace need to be known so preventive measures might forestall similar events in the future. Could the senators have forgotten that, during the violent insurrection, over 140 people were injured, and some died, areas of the Capitol were ransacked and violated with feces spread in the hallowed halls, legislators' offices were looted and vandalized, and legislators themselves terrorized?

Pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails were found and the personal safety of all legislators and staff was at great risk. Intruders erected gallows and hunted leaders, including the vice president and speaker of the House, with threats to hang them.

Importantly, the certification of our national election results, a fundamental operation of our democratic form of government, was interrupted, though it was later resumed and completed. Nonetheless, it’s paramount that the facts behind this terrible violence against our democracy become known and that perpetrators be brought to justice.

Can it be that Republicans Grassley and Ernst are disregarding their obligation to protect our democratic processes, or might they already know the truth underlying this felonious insurrection and desire that it remain obscure?

William Seaver

 Milan

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A travesty

Amazingly, the news media has completely overlooked redistricting in Illinois. Democrats missed the message sent when Illinois fired Justice Tom Kilbride. Kilbride was not returned to the Supreme Court because of his anti-fair maps ruling on Democrat redistricting. Democrats in response have doubled down on drawing dystopian districts and now are adding the Supreme Court districts to the travesty.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The three pillars

Lies, ignorance, and corruption were the three pillars of the last administration. So, of course, MAGA Republicans oppose a bipartisan Jan. 6 Riot Commission. A commission might tear down the three pillars. While that may appeal to honest politicians dedicated to public service, it doesn't further the ambitions of con artists and would-be tyrants.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Right and wrong

Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan committee from seeking answers regarding the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Some senators claim it was peaceful, some doubt there was any danger of being attacked, or that weapons were present. Why are these senators devoid of knowing what is right and wrong? I would guess they were raised to distinguish between the two. Many were in peril of being killed, including Sen. Chuck Grassley. I believe he was third in line after Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi in ascension to the presidency.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Why the secrecy?

The record shows that, with other Republicans, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against establishing a bipartisan independent investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on our national Capitol and democratic process. It seems odd that both senators would lack curiosity about the truth of who, what and why the Jan. 6 attempt at overturning our presidential election outcome occurred.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A plea

I’m making a plea for all those who didn’t want, need, expect, or deserve their stimulus payments to donate them to charity. Let’s cut out the incentives to keep people home and get everyone back to work. Why are we getting these payments that are bankrupting our country when most people’s income hasn’t changed? Give it to those that need it, and stop trying to buy our vote.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Make the change

From what I've been told by current officers, the Davenport Police Department is operating below its authorized manpower allotment. Low applicant numbers seem to be the issue. To fix the problem, the police administration could do one simple no-cost policy change: Update the residential requirements policy to include candidates within a 30-mile radius of the station.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Ideas for NorthPark

How about developing a city within the city at NorthPark Mall? When I grew up in the Chicago area we had a mall - Oakbrook Mall that was an outdoor mall with ponds and bridges, shade trees, and benches. That mall remains popular today.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News