During the public comments session at Wednesday's Rock Island County Board meeting, several people spoke about the courthouse, downsizing the board, and respect for the public. As usual, I don't think most members heard what was said.
This board is looking at choices that will affect the public for many years to come. If history is any indication of the future, it is a frightening situation.
The inability to finalize a decision on the courthouse, the settlement of Hope Creek and our constantly beleaguered financial situation are prime examples!
Now they are exploring spending millions of dollars to build a large zoo! It appears that if it comes to a priority of taking care of our senior citizens or building cages for more animals, the animals win out.
According to the Niabi Zoo Strategic Plan (Aug. 2018), taxpayers will pay close to $9 million to keep the zoo open from 2019-2025 and expenses in 2025 of almost $5 million. They also project RICo property taxes will increase 1 percent to 2.5% annually and hotel taxes will increase 2% annually.
How is that for listening to a public asking for tax relief? What will be the final financial settlement with Hope Creek? Will the courthouse ever be settled? Wonder where they are on the board downsizing the public mandated in 2012?
These important decisions may be moot points unless the brain fairy comes and encourages them to find a way to stop the exodus of taxpayers we have been experiencing.
Unless a miracle happens, the future of our great county looks pretty bleak!
Bill Long,
Rock Island