I have noticed that over the years, America’s history has been forgotten. Most people have forgotten the faces on Mount Rushmore and their significance to our country, the reason the Statue of Liberty stands or where it came from, or why the Civil War was fought in the first place, and who it helped.
With 9/11 having just passed, the new generation is not presently affected by the significance of this date. We can now look to the internet for information of everything old and new, but we all know that the internet can also be a toxic field, spreading rumors and lies, such as the tragedy of 9/11 never happening, being a simple plane crash, or the Twin Towers never existing in the first place.
People can be fickle and easily persuaded, believing the facts of just one website or article without any sort of background check. These are events that shaped America into what it is today; the people who fought for this country past and present, and the young minds who will affect America’s future.
In order to change our country now, we must know what changed our country so many years ago. The Declaration of Independence and the true words of the Constitution are no longer remembered, and that is what will lead to our downfall.
I beg that American citizens look back to America’s past and remember why they live how they do today.
Toie Cannon,
Milan