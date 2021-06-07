 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why not?
0 Comments

Letter: Why not?

  • 0

I keep reading "letters to the editor" concerning the January "invasion" of the U.S. Capitol, but I have yet to see an editorial or a letter concerning Hunter Biden's laptop and the IRS tax investigation. I have yet to see pictures in the local paper of President Biden, while he was vice president meeting with Hunter Biden's business associates.

Should this be an impeachable offense? That being said, the president did say that he never discussed business dealings with his son. Maybe Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat, will lead an inquiry.

Fred Ruedy

Bettendorf

0 Comments
0
2
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A travesty

Amazingly, the news media has completely overlooked redistricting in Illinois. Democrats missed the message sent when Illinois fired Justice Tom Kilbride. Kilbride was not returned to the Supreme Court because of his anti-fair maps ruling on Democrat redistricting. Democrats in response have doubled down on drawing dystopian districts and now are adding the Supreme Court districts to the travesty.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The three pillars

Lies, ignorance, and corruption were the three pillars of the last administration. So, of course, MAGA Republicans oppose a bipartisan Jan. 6 Riot Commission. A commission might tear down the three pillars. While that may appeal to honest politicians dedicated to public service, it doesn't further the ambitions of con artists and would-be tyrants.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Right and wrong

Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan committee from seeking answers regarding the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Some senators claim it was peaceful, some doubt there was any danger of being attacked, or that weapons were present. Why are these senators devoid of knowing what is right and wrong? I would guess they were raised to distinguish between the two. Many were in peril of being killed, including Sen. Chuck Grassley. I believe he was third in line after Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi in ascension to the presidency.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Why the secrecy?

The record shows that, with other Republicans, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against establishing a bipartisan independent investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on our national Capitol and democratic process. It seems odd that both senators would lack curiosity about the truth of who, what and why the Jan. 6 attempt at overturning our presidential election outcome occurred.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A plea

I’m making a plea for all those who didn’t want, need, expect, or deserve their stimulus payments to donate them to charity. Let’s cut out the incentives to keep people home and get everyone back to work. Why are we getting these payments that are bankrupting our country when most people’s income hasn’t changed? Give it to those that need it, and stop trying to buy our vote.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Make the change

From what I've been told by current officers, the Davenport Police Department is operating below its authorized manpower allotment. Low applicant numbers seem to be the issue. To fix the problem, the police administration could do one simple no-cost policy change: Update the residential requirements policy to include candidates within a 30-mile radius of the station.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Ideas for NorthPark

How about developing a city within the city at NorthPark Mall? When I grew up in the Chicago area we had a mall - Oakbrook Mall that was an outdoor mall with ponds and bridges, shade trees, and benches. That mall remains popular today.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News