Letter: Why not?

I keep reading "letters to the editor" concerning the January "invasion" of the U.S. Capitol, but I have yet to see an editorial or a letter concerning Hunter Biden's laptop and the IRS tax investigation. I have yet to see pictures in the local paper of President Biden, while he was vice president meeting with Hunter Biden's business associates.
Should this be an impeachable offense? That being said, the president did say that he never discussed business dealings with his son. Maybe Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat, will lead an inquiry.
Fred Ruedy
Bettendorf