Letter: Why not face the light?
View Comments

Letter: Why not face the light?

{{featured_button_text}}

A couple of weeks ago, our family received an anonymous letter about one of our vehicles being parked in the street in front of our house. It said that if we did not move it within five days that we would find a car with four flat tires.

Now I am reading in the newspaper about anonymous flyers filled with hate speech being spread throughout some of our communities.

I only have one thing to ask those who want to make threats and harass others through anonymous means: If you stand by the words you leave behind in the dark, why won’t you show your face in the light?

Greg Aguilar

East Moline

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News