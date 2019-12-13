Letter: Why not face the light?

A couple of weeks ago, our family received an anonymous letter about one of our vehicles being parked in the street in front of our house. It said that if we did not move it within five days that we would find a car with four flat tires.
Now I am reading in the newspaper about anonymous flyers filled with hate speech being spread throughout some of our communities.
I only have one thing to ask those who want to make threats and harass others through anonymous means: If you stand by the words you leave behind in the dark, why won’t you show your face in the light?
Greg Aguilar
East Moline