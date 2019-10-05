Church attendance is a necessity for everyone. In 1 Timothy 3:15, the Bible states, “which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth.” From this verse we learn that the church is the main keeper of the truth. It is important to study the Word of God in one’s own time, but it is just as important to learn as a group. The church is for education and not for one’s amusement.
Another reason church attendance is important is that it teaches the way one can get saved. When a person attends a church, they should be taught that faith in Christ is the only way of salvation.
In Romans 3:28 we read, “Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law.” A good church will help people understand that works are not the way to Heaven. While people can find Christ outside of church, many find Him by attending a church.
The final reason is that God has placed teachers and preachers in order to teach the Gospel to those who do not know it. Ephesians 4:11-12 says, “And he gave some, apostles; and some prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers.”
Just as a secular education is important, a spiritual education is also important. One’s walk in Christ will affect the way he treats his country and family. With a spiritual education, one’s walk as a Christian will be strengthened.
Logan Fox,
Rock Island