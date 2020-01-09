Letter: Why are we losing talent?
Letter: Why are we losing talent?

I have known Scott Hinton for nearly 40 years, first as a student, then as an athlete on my track team and as a worker for my detasseling crew. He is one of the hardest working, honorable and caring people that I know. He has given the City of Moline 18 years of dedication and leadership that will be very hard to replace.

As a citizen who was born, raised, educated and later had the privilege to teach and coach in Moline for 20 years, I am deeply concerned with the direction of our city. Why are we losing all this talent and then not being able to replace them?

Jeff Quick

Moline

