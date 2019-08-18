Caucasians, if illegals are a problem why is ICE only focused on the deportation of Mexicans?
Since the inception of America, the rich have brought disease, maimed, demeaned, killed, enslaved and/or caused extinction of tribes, and brought slaves and enticed peoples of various nationalities to come to America to do the laborious tasks they and their children still refuse to do.
The rich have killed these people for wanting to exercise their rights to fair labor laws or to form unions. These enticed peoples have been maimed or killed defending our country only to come home and find they are still less treated as less than human and were hanged or shot for trying to exercise the rights they fought for in foreign lands.
Now due to a rule by our wooden-headed puppet, elected officials, puppeteered by the aristocrats and various religious groups, allow the rich to bring foreigners into our American workforce.
And I was told by the governor's and the attorney general's offices of Texas, and I quote, there is nothing we can do about companies' hiring practices. The importation of foreigners by the rich is a deceptive ploy to eradicate Americans and/or unions from American jobs.
By the importation of foreigners, the rich rid themselves of their tarnished reputation of facilitating under-age sweat shops in foreign countries.
To add insult to injury, President Donald Trump has created a facade in that he wants to impose tariffs on all Chinese products and not impose tariffs on his rich friends and constituents who have companies in China and/other foreign countries.
Michael R. Bribriesco,
Moline