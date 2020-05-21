Letter: Whose ideas?
View Comments

Letter: Whose ideas?

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pritzker, you say you want to figure out a way to restore Illinois. You say you have five phases. You say Illinois is in Phase 2, and it cannot reach Phase 3 until May 29th. I assume you meant May 29, 2020.

I believe parts of Illinois are in Phase 3 now. What about the businesses that will go broke because of not being allowed to reopen? You say, 'Restore Illinois.' Are these phases recommended by public health doctors, or are these your own ideas?

I believe, and so do many others, that these are your ideas, governor.

I have yet to hear you explain the reasons to the Senior Class of 2020. That class missed out on spring sports, baseball, soccer, softball and track, as well as prom and graduation. If we have to wait to meet your five phases, Illinois may never open. People have had enough. Thefts, auto accidents, suicide, mental health problems and drug usage are increasing. People have had enough of being shut in. We have also had flu, measles, mumps and chicken pox, but never shut the state down.

Just remember, if you run for reelection, people will remember this.

Ed Vickrey

Aledo

View Comments
4
1
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Following blindly

It’s no wonder that Roxanne does not want to reveal her last name in the article about Republicans getting together for their usual breakfast club meeting (May 7). I would be embarrassed, too, if I were a member of a group that supports President Trump. In the article, Bill Long states that, "we thought we should do exactly what our president asked us to do.” Precisely the problem: no minds of their own. Follow blindly.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Infected

If you find someone who perpetrates fake news, you have to put him down and put him down hard. That is what happened to me a short time ago. I…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Famine on the horizon

Until the 20th century, famines were usually caused by nature. Like a drought, insects, volcanoes, crop disease, etc. We are probably most familiar with the potato famine of Ireland, where over a million people starved to death.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Questions

I am seeing complaints about stay-at-home protesters from people. I have a few questions for them. Are you still getting a paycheck? Do you st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News