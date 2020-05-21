Letter: Whose ideas?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Pritzker, you say you want to figure out a way to restore Illinois. You say you have five phases. You say Illinois is in Phase 2, and it cannot reach Phase 3 until May 29th. I assume you meant May 29, 2020.

I believe parts of Illinois are in Phase 3 now. What about the businesses that will go broke because of not being allowed to reopen? You say, 'Restore Illinois.' Are these phases recommended by public health doctors, or are these your own ideas?

I believe, and so do many others, that these are your ideas, governor.

I have yet to hear you explain the reasons to the Senior Class of 2020. That class missed out on spring sports, baseball, soccer, softball and track, as well as prom and graduation. If we have to wait to meet your five phases, Illinois may never open. People have had enough. Thefts, auto accidents, suicide, mental health problems and drug usage are increasing. People have had enough of being shut in. We have also had flu, measles, mumps and chicken pox, but never shut the state down.

Just remember, if you run for reelection, people will remember this.

Ed Vickrey

Aledo

