Letter: Who should we listen to?

The headline to a letter from a Rock Island County resident read, "Don’t listen to Trump”. Maybe we should listen to the leaders of Rock Island County, a county that is broke and deeply in debt, a county that is unwilling to reduce its size.

Or maybe we should listen to the leaders of MetroLINK, whose employees earn excellent wages and benefits, continues to levy property taxes and drive empty buses throughout the Quad-Cities, consuming valuable resources.

Maybe we should listen the city fathers of East Moline, whose chief of police retired at age 50 and left the taxpayer with a 30-year bill. Maybe we should listen to the Democratic leaders of Illinois who will not fix the pension systems that give a yearly 3% cost of living increase to all pensioners. Additionally, they now are asking the taxpayer to change the Constitution so they may collect more money to satisfy their insatiable thirst for tax money.

Maybe, according to the media, we should listen to Rep. Cheri Bustos, who with all the talk about the coronavirus, sold up to $50,000 worth of stock before the market fell. Maybe, rather than listening, we could become watchers. We could sit at Sam’s or Costco and watch all the Illinois residents fill their cars with gas, or maybe we could sit at the border and watch people leave Illinois due to high taxes.