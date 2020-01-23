Letter: Who should we emulate?

For decades I have been told by our Republican Party that Ronald Reagan is our standard bearer and the greatest president of all times.

I do know Ronald Reagan never swore in public, was a Christian, never lied intentionally, never called anyone a name, never made fun of handicapped people. Hated dictators, hated walls, treated all our allies with respect and dignity, and most of all was respected by all.

Now we have Donald J. Trump, who swears at will, shows no sign of being a Christian, calls everyone a name, lies at will, makes fun of and belittles handicapped people, loves dictators. (Even says the USA should be ruled by a dictator and he should be the dictator), loves walls, never treats any of our allies with respect. When he turns his back our allies make fun of him. Which means they are making fun of us.

Which of these two are we supposed to emulate? Which is the true Republican?

In the December 18 paper, I read where the Democrats have billionaires buying the presidential candidacy. Am I wrong? Didn't a billionaire, Donald J. Trump, buy the candidacy and become president in 2016 or is it, he's not a billionaire? How do we know? He's never released his income taxes. Is it because he's indebted to the Russians?

I am confused.