Our Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos is highly skilled in how to keep her name and face in the public eye. Between her press releases, press conferences, and email updates announcing new bills that she helped pass that few could disagree with, to “Cheri on Shift,” town hall meetings, and more, she continues to claim that she’s “working for us."
But if we pull the curtain aside and look at her voting record, we see a side that she doesn’t advertise for all to see. No more working across the aisle for her as she used to claim, especially with her new job as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Despite saying she wants to hear from her constituents because “she‘s working for us,“ she votes with the now very liberal Democratic Party.
Bustos co-sponsored and voted for The Equality Act, deceptively named because it’s not just about rights for the LGBTQ-plus community but includes rights that would invade all women's and girls' private spaces, remove fairness from women’s sports, and remove rights that respect religious beliefs (HR5, May 17).
You have free articles remaining.
She voted against holding sanctuary states and cities responsible for policies that protect deportable criminal aliens (HR3003, June 29, 2017), and against strengthening work requirements for able-bodied food stamp recipients (HR2, June 21, 2018), to highlight several notable votes.
“Behind the curtain,”she’s working more for the party than for the majority of us in our district, and the national Democratic Party isn’t the party we used to know.
Alan Ford,
Moline