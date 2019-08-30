The word racist is a popular word today. Who is racist, and who is not?
During Barack Obama's forgettable eight years as president, he was very seldom criticized because, to do so, you would be labeled a racist.
During the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his opponents tried to destroy his reputation and his career. Would they have done this if Kavanaugh was a minority? No, they would have been called racist.
Now the opponents of President Donald Trump can call him every name in the book and criticize his every move because they say they are only exercising their right of free speech.
If Trump responds to a minority or a person of color, he is a racist. Can only a white person be a racist? When was the last time a minority or a person of color was called a racist?
In today's environment, only white people can be racist. Everyone else is just using their right of free speech.
The national media go overboard to encourage this policy of unfairness. They can no longer be trusted to print fair and accurate stories because of their political agenda.
Most average Americans can see the one-sided policy the crazy political correctness crowd is pushing.
This is one of the reasons Trump got elected in the first place. This unfairness policy might also help Trump again in 2020.
Ron Kopko,
Cordova