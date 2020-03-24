Letter: Where the money is needed
Letter: Where the money is needed

The government is going to give $1,200 to each individual with income under $75,000 a year, according to your 2018 tax return. The money could be better used if it were given to the ones who are directly affected by the coronavirus. If you are getting unemployment insurance, then you are affected by covid-19.

I am not affected by the virus, and I should not receive the money. I can probably go down my street and tell you who is not being affected by the virus.

If you do receive the money, one suggestion is to spend the money with your local businesses that have been affected by the virus.

By writing this I have probably ticked off my family, relatives, friends and neighbors.

The Bible say to take care of those that are the most in need..

P.S. Tonight, I am ordering a chicken dinner from Two Sisters Restaurant.

Bill Elder

Milan

