Letter: Where is the justice?

A recent newscast featured two dogs that were victims of animal cruelty. The announcer warned that some of the footage was disturbing, which it was. It was then announced that because of a new federal law making animal cruelty a felony, the perpetrators, if found, would be prosecuted. I do care about animals and believe this is a good law.

However, where is the same justice for the unborn? If one were shown images of the so-called "products" of abortion, I believe one would find that very disturbing.

It has been proven that the fetus feels pain and tries to evade the tools used to destroy it. This is cruelty at it's highest level. Isn't it time to give babies the same protection as animals?

Rose Espejo

Coyne Center

