Letter: Where is the justice?

Dear Gov. Kim Reynolds:
Where is the justice? During the derecho, my neighbor's tree came down half in my yard and half in her yard.
Both insurance companies said the removal of the neighbor's tree in my yard would have to be paid by me. After deductible, my insurance only allows $500 dollars for a downed tree. This is wrong and Iowa laws need to change.
As of this date, the tree is still in my yard waiting to see what the cost will be to remove it. I just received a first bid of $3,560. My insurance (after $500 deductible) will allow $500 to remove tree. Wow! I am only going to be out $3,060 dollars to remove my neighbor's tree.
A question comes to mind: Why are we paying insurance? Also, why are people not responsible for their own property?
Dorothy Goff
Davenport
