Letter: Where do you rank?

In just over a couple of hundred days we will vote to elect the president of the United States. I am interested in how people decide how to vote.

Some are dominated by party affiliation. They can count on one hand how many votes they have cast for an opposing party. They will ignore past transgressions in the name of party loyalty.

Many are swayed by personality. If you did not like a candidate before an election, you probably will really dislike him if he wins. Your feelings might grow if his policies work and it looks like he will win again.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A third group is guided by policy. They usually have one or more hot-button issues that they are passionate about. They are most attracted to a candidate who supports their concerns.

I think everyone is influenced to some degree by all these factors. If I am honest, I see myself as party, policy and personality, in that order. Where do you rank on the "p" scale?

Larry Stone

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0