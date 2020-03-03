Letter: Where are our scientists?

We could really use the expertise of former Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop right now.

Those born after 1980 are too young to recall his dramatic, aggressive and very public national leadership as surgeon general of the United States when the AIDS disease and epidemic was first recognized. Koop spoke frequently and publicly about what medical science did know and did not know regarding the AIDS epidemic. Some news was good; most of it was bad. He led our country in a battle that we did not know we could win, but we sure as hell were going to fight it.

Koop, who died in 2013, had a great impact upon the medical community as well as upon the public in working to marshal preparations to handle the threat. Under his leadership the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health were instrumental in discoveries that addressed the disease. Medical scientists from both organizations spoke directly to a worried public and a worried medical profession.

Contrast this with Washington, D.C.’s, current approach to the coronavirus epidemic. Politicians (Vice President Mike Pence) and former lobbyist and current Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar are charged with filtering any medical reports. Where are our scientists? Where is our current Surgeon General Jerome Adams?