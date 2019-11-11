I thought I'd met a man,
who said he knew a man,
who knew what was going on.
I was mistaken...
David Crosby
These 1971 lyrics perfectly analogize the "whistle-blower" report that precipitated the Schiff/Pelosi "inquiry."
The unnamed "whistle-blower," who's name is well known, is a disgruntled "swamp-dweller", fired by the White House for leaking. The press, who would "out" their own mothers if they thought it would hurt Trump, guard this man's identity and promote him as some great patriot.
Why? They're afraid if (when) the players in this charade are exposed for the partisan hacks they are, this latest "witch hunt" falls apart, just as the (in)famous Mueller report did.
To understand this situation, translate the media's "newspeak" into the vernacular of the common man. Every time you hear the term "whistle-blower," substitute any of these more accurate adjectives: "stool-pigeon," "rat-fink," "back-stabber," turn-coat," "Judas" or "tattle-tale."
When hearing (or reading) the phrase "impeachment inquiry," replace it with "kangaroo-court." A "lynch-mob," convened in a basement lair where hand-picked witnesses' "secret" testimony's leaked on schedule, and "due-process" is ignored.
Think about it. This "soft coup" against President Trump started before his election, continuing unabated. The Democrat/media cabal has turned over every rock in America, squeezed every person Trump's ever known, looking for "witches." They found none.
It's impossible to miss the irony of those who've "investigated" Trump for three years wanting to hang him because ... he asked for an "investigation."
When will this end? I estimate in January 2025, when Trump leaves office.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.,
Moline