For anyone who doubted how pervasive the gun culture is in America, please read the following recent study results.
There are over 60,000 gun stores in this country alone. That's more than all of the grocery stores, McDonald's and Starbucks combined.
Has our nation become an expanded version of the former Wild West and the OK Corral? I support our Second Amendment, but this statistic is absolutely alarming.
Do we now place our faith more on our guns than on anything else? Have guns even taken the place of God? These are very troubling thoughts.
Can we somehow keep our guns (Second Amendment), but no longer worship them? May they be put into proper perspective with sports, the arts, religion and culture in general?
It starts with how we raise our children. I am guarded, but still optimistic that things will get better and that God is ultimately in charge of us. In such a transition, America could be a leader among other nations. May God please help us.
Rick Sundin,
Davenport