Letter: What's the deal?

The left believes their way is the only way to solve our issues. For example, health care. Their answer is single-payer, or Medicare for all.
However, researching virus deaths around the world, it is apparent that our private medical system is much better at saving lives than the socialist systems. Compare the United States to Britain and you see a much higher death ratio over there. The same is true for government-run health care in Italy, Spain, and France.
Our private system has far better wait times, far fewer shortages and more innovative (new treatments) than any socialist system.
Isn’t it better to tweak our superior system rather than start over with an inferior system?
As for the response to the pandemic, the accepted way of dealing with a "hot spot" is to isolate it. Thus, the stay-at-home orders. The prisoner population is a hot spot. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is releasing prisoners due to the virus being detected at Rikers Island. Help me with the logic; possibly infected prisoners will be released into the public? How is this isolating the virus? Would it not be wiser to put Rikers in lockdown and isolate the infected prisoners?
Here are some other topics I hope readers will think about. I haven't heard much about open borders from the Democrats lately. What's the deal? Also, the lack of regular White House press briefings used to be decried as the end of democracy. Now, having daily White House briefings represent the end of democracy.
Jim Turner
Fenton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!