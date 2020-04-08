Letter: What's the deal?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The left believes their way is the only way to solve our issues. For example, health care. Their answer is single-payer, or Medicare for all.

However, researching virus deaths around the world, it is apparent that our private medical system is much better at saving lives than the socialist systems. Compare the United States to Britain and you see a much higher death ratio over there. The same is true for government-run health care in Italy, Spain, and France.

Our private system has far better wait times, far fewer shortages and more innovative (new treatments) than any socialist system.

Isn’t it better to tweak our superior system rather than start over with an inferior system?

As for the response to the pandemic, the accepted way of dealing with a "hot spot" is to isolate it. Thus, the stay-at-home orders. The prisoner population is a hot spot. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is releasing prisoners due to the virus being detected at Rikers Island. Help me with the logic; possibly infected prisoners will be released into the public? How is this isolating the virus? Would it not be wiser to put Rikers in lockdown and isolate the infected prisoners?