Letter: What socialism is not

There has been a lot of discussion here about socialism. While Bernie Sanders is famous for embracing the term "democratic socialist," I see that some people try to paint many candidates as "socialists." Personally, I support social justice but not socialism.

The word "socialism" is a hot button term with a lot of baggage. To some, it means big government that has lost touch with the people. To others, it means out-of-control spending on social programs. Many people associate socialism with corruption, repression and dictatorship, such as in China and Russia.

Anyone who has traveled to those countries can tell you about problems with their systems. I experienced firsthand the lack of motivation of cab drivers in Russia. After reaching their quota for number of rides per day, they would drive around Moscow without picking anyone up.

Capitalism has weaknesses of its own, but socialism is not the answer. Bread and butter issues like health care, education, housing and employment would be better framed in terms of "social justice," which is not socialism.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport

