Letter: What's that smell?

In 1984, after a post basic-training leave, I drove my Jeep from Moline to Fort Lewis, Washington. After check-in, while driving around the nearby city of Tacoma, I noticed an odor. My first thought? "There's a moldy, leftover cheeseburger under the seat." Back at the barracks, I unloaded the Jeep. What stinks? Dead mouse? Dirty underwear? Neither. It was the air. Tacoma's paper mills emit an unpleasant aroma. One gets used to it. Mystery solved.
Something similar recently occurred in my home. A sniff revealed something stinky. "What's that smell?"
I'd noticed it while watching a somber Speaker Nancy Pelosi smirk her way through a solemn signing ceremony, replete with souvenir pens.
It temporarily dissipated.
Periodically, I'd "catch a whiff" when reading the increasingly disjointed diatribes in the "letters" section of the newspaper, as authors took my "writing advice" to the next level.
A month later, the odor returned during a mock funeral procession ferrying impeachment articles to the Senate.
The stench increased as the Schiff/Nadler brigade used every second of their allotted 24 hours to describe a five-minute phone call.
I had to open the window when Pelosi suggested the president's defense attorneys be disbarred because ... they defended the president.
A thorough search revealed no dog doo behind my couch.
I'd been smelling three things: Pelosi's rotten impeachment hoax, decaying dreams of Trump's removal and the carcass of Democrats' 2020 presidential chances.
Ordinarily, this charnel-house reek would be sickening.
Not today. Like napalm in the morning, this smells like victory.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline