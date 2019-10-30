I have been reading lately about what a wonderful President Donald Trump is. All I can say about that is that those people should take a better look at how he is running our country.
He is a natural liar, a cheat and a 4-year-old boy who has to tweet everything he wants to say while he pats himself on the back. If he was an adult, he would come right out and talk to the people and not hide his taxes.
He is such a wonderful president that he never fought for his country. Five times he got out of it. He's giving away everything we need to fight with to protect America and our people to two other countries. What's going to be left for us to protect ourselves?
Now he has removed the troops and stopped them from helping the very people who have fought with us to protect our country. One day soon we are going to need help and we aren't going to get it.
He doesn't care what he is doing to America or its people or he would stop trying to silence our country. Stephen Moore wrote in a recent column how much more money the middle class has to live on now. I wonder where he's been living if he can't see the middle class is suffering just to get by.
If they were rich, why did so many lose their homes and not be able to buy or build a new one? Nothing was said about that.
Immigrants? Everyone was an immigrant but the Indians and the settlers.
Bea Clark,
Kewanee