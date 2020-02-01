Letter: What's it going to be, Iowa?

Iowa, the nation is watching you. So what is it going to be? U.S.A. or U.S.S.A.

I personally loathe politicians. If there is anything you take to the caucus, it should be that President Trump has exposed Washington, D.C., for what it is: Unproductive, unnecessary and not needed.

Of course, that I cannot change. So the only individual I am comfortable with is the president. He is not a politician, and when he steps down in 2024 he still will not be a politician.

We have a very strong presence in our government today of socialism and it is getting stronger each and every day. And from what the polls indicate, some Iowa voters are leaning very strongly to the alt-left. That includes Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

They have indicated that the right people have not ran a successful socialist country. Let us remember that history has shown that no country has been successful.

Do you really want to take that chance? I will admit the candidates have a very compelling case. They run their campaigns on taking from the rich and giving to the not-so-fortunate. But they rarely tell you how they will really pay for it.