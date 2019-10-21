Sovereignty is defined as the full right and power of a governing body over itself without any interference from outside sources or bodies.
The vast majority of nations today are sovereign, to include the U.S. In July 1990, Ukraine issued its “Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine,” thus announcing its own sovereignty to the world. In February 2014, Russia invaded Crimea, which is a part of Ukraine, and everyone howled because Ukraine’s sovereignty had been violated.
Fast forward to today. Democrats remain incensed that Hillary Clinton lost, and try every possible scheme imaginable to perform a coup by changing the outcome of the 2016 election.
Impeachment talk accelerates because President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to look into possible illegal activities by the Joe Biden family. My question is, as a sovereign nation respecting another sovereign nation, how could any investigation on a foreign nation’s soil be conducted without first asking for permission or assistance from that nation?
Yet the Democrats are hysterical that Trump requested assistance to look into possible criminal activity by the Biden family. Makes one kind of wonder what they are afraid will be uncovered.
Jon Noland,
Cordova