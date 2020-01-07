Letter: What's going on?

As a concerned Moline resident, I (as well as many friends and relatives) are getting more curious by the day - by the event - as to the reasons why so many seemingly qualified and long term city employees are leaving. In some cases they have left, astonishingly, for lower-paying positions in other cities.

Something doesn't smell right, and what's more, never have any concrete reasons been given either by city employees in charge and/or any of our elected officials.

We need to know, and have the right to know, at a minimum from our elected representatives what the heck is going on. Who's going to have the integrity and professionalism to do so?

Jack Slater

Moline

