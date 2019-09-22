What does the Rock Island County Board really think of the voting public?
At the Sept. 17 meeting of the Rock Island County Board, 30 minutes after the meeting started, Chairman Richard Brunk asked to adjust the agenda and push up item No. 11 and address it at that time.
The agenda had already been "amended," and No. 11 was to call for a closed meeting. The board agreed, and all of the interested citizens who were in attendance were herded like cattle out to the hallway.
The hallway has two short benches to sit on and nowhere else to sit. We had to stand there until the closed meeting was over. I waited for 45 minutes, then left, with others. This is a rude way to treat interested citizen voters.
While at times there is a need for closed meetings, in cases of legal procedures, personnel and salary conflicts, bodies need to treat the public with respect and provide them with accommodations when they are kicking them out. (Remember, the agenda had already been amended and they could have moved that item at that time).
You have free articles remaining.
Most of those standing in the hallway felt that the board was trying to get rid of the audience to prevent the public from gaining any information. Most of us were angry and insulted.
If there is a need for a closed meeting in the future, the board should make arrangements for the comfort of the public, or the board should go somewhere for their closed meeting while the public remains in the chamber!
Bill Long,
Rock Island