Letter: What is politically neutral?

I laughed at Ron Kopko's opening sentence to his May 30 letter to the editor. "Our local newspapers have always wanted us to believe they are politically neutral."

Are you kidding me? I was a paperboy for the Rock Island Argus from 1966 until 1969, and later, after my service in the Army, I was a "district manager" who worked for the Potters, the family that owned the Argus and WHBF-TV.

Mr. Kopko, if you really believe that newspapers wanted us to believe they are "politically neutral," that's like saying Fox News and all the other broadcast news channels are "politically neutral." We all know that just isn't true. The Argus was a traditionally conservative newspaper. But, back in the early- and mid-60s, it was a more accepted point of view. In the late 60s, when the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War, women's rights, and numerous other "events" were occurring, "baby boomers" were starting to realize that we didn't have to follow the traditional "norms." That newspapers did show bias and favoritism.

Let's fast forward to Mr. Kopko's concluding paragraph.

"The media loves to preach doom and gloom. At least President Trump always conducts his press conferences with a note of optimism."