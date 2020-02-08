Letter: What he is not

He is not a Democrat. He is not a Republican. He is not a veteran. He is not a Christian.
He is not moral. He is not ethical. He is not truthful. He is not honest. He is not intelligent. He is not logical. He is not a patriot. He is not loyal. He is, at times, not rational.
And don’t bother trying to reply that "he is not a politician." Merriam-Webster's definition: "A person primarily interested in political office for selfish or other narrow reasons."
You have free articles remaining.
He is an example of a demagogue.
Steve Kincaid
Cordova