Letter: What he is not
Letter: What he is not

He is not a Democrat. He is not a Republican. He is not a veteran. He is not a Christian.

He is not moral. He is not ethical. He is not truthful. He is not honest. He is not intelligent. He is not logical. He is not a patriot. He is not loyal. He is, at times, not rational.

And don’t bother trying to reply that "he is not a politician." Merriam-Webster's definition: "A person primarily interested in political office for selfish or other narrow reasons."

He is an example of a demagogue.

Steve Kincaid

Cordova

 

